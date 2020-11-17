Netpoleon signs NetMotion distribution deal

Netpoleon has signed a distribution deal with security vendor NetMotion in Australia and New Zealand.

US-based NetMotion produces zero trust remote access software and VPNs but claims superior monitoring capabilities for IT managers and MSPs.

“This year has resulted in an unparalleled increase in remote users, devices and applications across varied unsecured networks, which continue to suffer greater security risks and increasing performance issues, exacerbated by WFH and BYOD policies,” Netpoleon’s regional manager ANZ North Ben Minski said in a statement.

“The dramatic transformation of the work environment has given rise to a huge demand for NetMotion’s powerful security and end-user experience tools. As an established player in the ANZ market, NetMotion can be trusted to provide the long-term support that regional enterprise and infrastructure companies demand.”

He argued that remote access technologies were playing an “increasingly critical role” in every aspect of business.

“This is especially true in Asia Pacific, where Netpoleon saw the need for a strategic partner able to complement its existing portfolio of enterprise grade information, network and data security solutions.”

NetMotion’s VP of international sales Erik Helms said the company had spent the past four years building a solid foundation across Asia Pacific.

“With this year’s launch of an advanced security and experience monitoring platform tailored to the needs of distributed workers, we saw Netpoleon as the ideal partner to help us reach new markets in the region,” he said.

“Not only does Netpoleon have an enviable track record of success throughout APJ, their product line-up is truly complementary to our own, making it an obvious choice for companies of any size.”

