Netpoleon signs security vendor SentinelOne

By on
Autonomous cybersecurity platform vendor SentinelOne has appointed Netpoleon as its newest Australian distributor.

Netpoleon is SentinelOne’s second local distie, joining Exclusive Networks. The appointment also coincides with SentinelOne’s hiring of Evan Davidson as APJ vice president.

"APJ is a high-growth region for SentinelOne and expanding and scaling our partner landscape is a top priority,” Davidson said.

“Working with a partner that understands our needs and can provide access and reach across a diverse region with strong security expertise, makes partnering with Netpoleon compelling and a logical choice for our next phase of growth."

Netpoleon said SentinelOne’s platform further strengthens its product portfolio for the APJ region’s enterprise customers.

Netpoleon ANZ regional director Paul Lim said, “SentinelOne is a crucial addition to our growing portfolio and rapidly expanding team in ANZ, at a time where consolidation of vendors is rife and go-to-market methods are challenged.”

“We will be dedicating our efforts to growing the channel for SentinelOne, alongside the complementary solutions we distribute. Initially we plan to run several channel enablement workshops and a major virtual channel event.”

distribution netpoleon sentinelone

