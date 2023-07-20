Netskope launches new MSP program

Security vendor Netskope has launched a new managed services provider (MSP) program, aiming to help channel partners expand their revenue streams with an additional route to market and service offerings

Extending on Netskope’s Evolve Partner Program, the new program provides flexible licensing options, dedicated MSP partner resources, and a new technical support accreditation that complements the Netskope Service Delivery Specialisation.

According to the vendor, the new MSP program will enable partners to capitalise on the increasing demand for cyber security managed services as threat levels rise, and will address evolving procurement preferences.

Currently, Netskope’s SASE platform includes cloud, data, and network security and partners can offer the full spectrum or a portion of these solutions to customers.

“The formalised Managed Service Provider Program arms partners with the support and tools they need to successfully build out managed service offerings and deliver a fully managed Netskope SASE solution to their customers,” Netskope vice president of global channel program and strategy Kristin Carnes said.

Netskope shared that the MSP program features a new as-a-service business model and aims to support partners delivering managed Netskope SASE offerings.

The program will provide partner licensing and packages, which include simplified and flexible SKU pricing, new solution packages across the Netskope product portfolio, and a new Deal Protection Program to register MSP opportunities.

It will also offer technical accreditations, which involves two partner technical training tracks dedicated to implementation and support, including five new training modules, access to a global support portal, and a new MSP partner support process.

The Netskope MSP partner portal includes tools, trainings, support, and access to the MSP Opportunity Registration.