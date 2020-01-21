Netskope scoops Symantec's Geoff Prentis

Cloud security vendor Netskope has lured Symantec senior director Geoff Prentis into its ranks.

Prentis previously served as senior director for systems engineering and cloud security for the Asia Pacific and Japan.

He's jumped to Netskope as director of systems engineering for the Asia Pacific region. 

A prepared statement from Netskope saw Prentis quoted as saying he is motivated “by the dynamics, innovation and constant change that Cloud has offered and how businesses have revolutionized around it”.

With Netskope specialising in cloud security, he should lack no motivation!

Prentis role is to "drive the APAC region through both growth and the focus on the Netskope overall vision." His long experience of senior security roles, detailed on his LinkedIn bio, suggests he is a fine fit for the role.

A larger question is whether his appointment is the first of many to follow Broadcom's acquisition of Symantec. When Broadcom acquired CA, many execs of the latter company quickly appeared in new roles at different companies. CRN understands Symantec Australia has already shed some staff and that the vendor's partners feel relationships are not as vivid as they were pre-acquisition. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

