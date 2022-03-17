Netskope taps Okta's Matt Paull for its APJ channel chief

US cloud security firm Netskope has selected Sydney-based Matt Paull as its new channel chief.

Netskope said in a statement that Paull would be vice president of Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) channel sales and responsible for establishing, managing and growing Netskope's network of alliances and channel partners.

"I believe in Netskope's vision, and that security service edge is the future of cyber security,” Paull said.

“Our local traction in the region and globally is a clear validation of this vision, and our partners and channel network plays an instrumental role in feeding this growth.”

“Our goal is to build profitable Netskope practices, and strive for long-term partnerships with players who, like us, believe security service edge is the ultimate response to the ever-changing challenge of keeping organisations and their employees safe from cyber threats."

Netskope said Paull had “a background in building teams and go-to-market strategies across the APJ region.”

Paull previously worked for identity and access management company Okta as director of APJ regional alliances.

He has 10 years of experience in the channel space in cyber security working for security companies such as Fortinet, StorageCraft and Symantec.

Paull’s appointment coincides with Netskope launching its first global partner program Evolve Partner Program this week.

Evolve Partner Programs will replace several region-specific programs with a scalable, unified program tailored to systems integrators, service providers and managed security service providers.

The program incentivises partnerships with a three-tiered system that includes Authorised, Gold and Platinum levels.

Authorised partners get a 22 percent discount on transactions, while gold partners get a 25 percent discount and platinum partners get a 28 percent one.

Netskope also announced the winners of its inaugural security transformation awards today, awarding Nine media its secure access service edge (SASE) architecture of the year award.

Nine uses Netskope’s Zero Trust and SASE cloud security products.

In August last year Netskope completed an Information Security Registered Assessor Program to enable partnerships with Australian government agencies.