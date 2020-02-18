NetSuite names top ANZ partners

By on
JCurve's Kate Massey and Stephen Canning, and their award, at the Oracle NetSuite ANZ Partner awards.

Oracle NetSuite last night staged its ANZ Partner Awards.

And the winners were:

  • Top ANZ Partner 2019 – Fusion5
  • Top New Business Partner 2019 – JCurve Solutions
  • Highest Growth Partner 2019 – DWR
  • Rising Star Partner 2019 – Ogg Solutions
  • Top ANZ Expansion Partner 2019 – Fusion5 

NetSuite's JAPAC senior sales director Vijay Raghvani offered us a canned statement to the effect that he's "so pleased to congratulate Fusion5, JCurve, DWR and Ogg Solutions for being this year’s winners. We continue to be inspired by the dedication of our partners and their innovation both within and beyond our channel ecosystem"

"I look forward to working closely with them in 2020 to unlock new growth opportunities,” he added.

 

 

