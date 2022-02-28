NetSuite partner Doozy Solutions upgrades Perth brewery Good Drinks' IT systems

Western Australia-based brewery Good Drinks Australia has tapped the Australian office of NetSuite partner Doozy Solutions to upgrade its IT systems.

Good Drinks, which bills itself as one of Australia’s largest independent brewers, is the manufacturer of beer brands Gage Roads, Matso’s, Atomic Beer Project, Alby and Hello Sunshine, and also resells Filipino beer brands San Miguel and Red Horse.

The company sought to replace its legacy inventory systems, which Good Drinks head of commercial Phil McClintock said were “fragmented” and was basically based on Quickbooks.

“We’ve grown out of our old system and we knew we needed a change,” McClintock told CRN. “We looked across platforms to find what best suits us and we found NetSuite’s ERP was streets ahead.”

Good Drinks landed on Crafted ERP, which was developed by Doozy Solutions for beverage manufacturers to streamline, automate and scale their complex processes and production.

McClintock said apart from the usual benefits of implementing an ERP on the back end financial and reporting side of the business, Good Drinks has also become completely paperless, resulting in improved traceability to better track inventory.

With offices in Sydney and the United States, Doozy offers a range of NetSuite solutions like CRM, ERP, E-commerce, PSA and more. Its Crafted ERP offering specifically was co-developed with beverage industry specialists, with additional functionality like barrel and keg management, recipe management and warehouse management built on top of NetSuite.

Doozy Solutions opened its Australian office last year to establish a local presence to support existing customers, including breweries, distilleries and wineries across the country and in New Zealand.

Doozy Solutions ANZ director of professional services Will Goodbourn said the company was trying to fill a gap in the beverage industry for a cloud-based ERP.

“We have separate editions for breweries, wineries and distilleries using an end to end system basically there from sales to planning, production, QA, compliance, shipping, logistics, financials, and NetSuite handles the reporting,” Goodbourn said.

The platform was built on NetSuite’s ERP specifically for the vendor’s flexibility, scalability and ability for Doozy to build quickly with the easier development tools available.