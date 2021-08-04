Network-as-a-service specialist Megaport launches partner program

Australian network-as-a-service provider Megaport has launched its partner program PartnerVantage to bolster its channel partner relationships.

The program aims to help data centre operators, managed service providers, resellers, systems integrators, agents and other technology providers easily deliver NaaS connectivity.

PartnerVantage will provide a suite of tools and resources to help partners manage all of their customer engagements, including quotation, provisioning and invoicing, from a single pane of glass.

Partners will gain access to the following resources:

VantageHub: a Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform that acts as a single,

integrated portal that will provide all the resources partners need to drive and manage their

Megaport customer engagements.

integrated portal that will provide all the resources partners need to drive and manage their Megaport customer engagements. VantageTransact: a partner transactional portal that will enable on-demand

self-provisioning and management of Megaport services for customers.

self-provisioning and management of Megaport services for customers. VantageFunds: financial incentives that will help partners view and manage the rewards

they’re earning, including front-end discounts, commissions, and marketing development

funds (MDF).

they’re earning, including front-end discounts, commissions, and marketing development funds (MDF). VantageSelling: dedicated sales support with assigned Partner Account Managers and

Partner Solutions Architects.

Partner Solutions Architects. VantageLearn: on-demand training modules that will provide flexible learning courses to

increase partner sales, technical, and support capabilities.

increase partner sales, technical, and support capabilities. VantageMarketing: partner marketing support including co-branded toolkits, campaigns,

battlecards, and other marketing materials that will help partners drive demand.

PartnerVantage offers two tiers, Prestige and Preferred, with differing levels of financial, training and marketing requirements, as well as financial incentives and additional selling and marketing resources.

“Our partners are vital to our business, our customers’ success, and our long-term growth goals,” Megaport chief revenue officer Rodney Foreman said.

“Megaport PartnerVantage represents a significant milestone in delivering on our promise to our partners to help drive their long-term growth. Reducing the time and complexity of connecting to cloud and service endpoints accelerates digital transformation initiatives and increases revenue opportunities for both our partners and our customers.

“We worked closely with our partners on the development of this program to ensure PartnerVantage will help them achieve their goals while making it simple to work with Megaport. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with them to help drive their success.”

In the announcement, Securiton Technologies chief executive Paul Comito said, “We value our relationship with Megaport and look forward to continuing our work together in providing best-in-class connectivity solutions to address the complex digital transformation challenges of our customers.”

“With our participation in Megaport PartnerVantage, we’re empowering customers to innovate with modernised, agile networking at its foundation.”