Networking security vendor ExtraHop appoints Nextgen as new Aussie distie

Network detection and response vendor ExtraHop has appointed Nextgen as its newest Australian distributor.

ExtraHop specialises in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR) software, which helps organisations understand and secure their environments by analyzing all network interactions.

The company will support Nextgen through its Panorama Partner Program, with training and accreditation enabling the distributor to provide first line support, training, demonstration, and pre-sales capabilities for resellers. The accreditation program also provides a deeper technical view of the ExtraHop solution including demos, key use cases, and competitive differentiation.

ExtraHop vice president of global channels Mark Fitzmaurice said, “We are seeing significant demand from organisations across Australia looking to confront active threats and stop breaches.”

“ExtraHop is recognised as a leader in NDR, and with the recent launch of SaaS-based Reveal(x) 360, ExtraHop now provides unified security across on-premises and cloud environments. The appointment of Nextgen and its reputable, passionate and collaborative team, comes at a very exciting time.”

Nextgen said the addition of ExtraHop ticked all the boxes the company was looking for to complement its existing security portfolio.

Nextgen managing director Gavin Lawless said, “The most effective Security Operation Centres (SOCs) feature Endpoint Detection Response (EDR), Security Information and Event (SIEM) and Network Detection Response (NDR) tools.”

“Being a significant leader in its space, we are excited to complete the visibility triad with a strong NDR solution and will now form an integral part of the critical security posture which our partners can now take to market.”