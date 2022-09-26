Networking vendor BEC Technologies expands into Australia

US-based telecommunications equipment vendor BEC Technologies has expanded into Australia.



BEC will offer its range of 4G LTE and 5G wire broadband network connectivity solutions, including modems, gateways, routers and rugged outdoor platforms.

"The expansion is a great opportunity for us to help businesses broaden their service offerings, create value and drive revenue growth," BEC vice president of marketing D'Andre Ladson said.

"We are eager to make our solutions available to more customers and contribute to accelerating 5G adoption in Australia."

BEC Technologies is the North American subsidiary of Taiwan-headquartered Billion Electric Co, which also sells networking and internet of things hardware in Australia. Some of the vendor's customers include enterprise, retail, education, healthcare, industrial, transportation, energy, and smart cities.

BEC said its strong market presence in the Americas would make the company well-positioned to help Australian telcos and solution integrators benefit from the increasing demand for wireless network connectivity.

BEC manufactures modems, gateways, routers, and rugged outdoor platforms which all enable support of applications including primary connectivity to private networks, fixed wireless access, IoT/M2M, and mission-critical communication.

Its MX-Connect Series WAN connectivity offering is targeted to residential, SMB, enterprise customers, particularly in the retail, IoT, industrial and public safety industries.

BEC’s cloud-based service platform BECentral CloudEdge boosts LTE and 5G Wireless WAN connectivity for deployments of any scale, and can be seamlessly connected with all of its hardware offerings.

The platform enables zero-touch provisioning and provides visual dashboards and insights with real-time analytics, detailed reporting, historical analysis, performance monitoring, proactive alerts and notifications, and API extensibility for third party application integration.