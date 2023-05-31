New ANZ country manager appointed at Qlik

New ANZ country manager appointed at Qlik
Mark Fazackerley, Qlik

Data integration and analytics firm has appointed Mark Fazackerley as its new regional head of Australia and New Zealand.

At Qlik, Fazackerley will look after a customer base featuring The Australian National University, ANZ, NSW Health, Services Australia, NSW Department of Customer Service, Acccent Retail and others.

Fazackerley takes over from Paul Leahy who was named Qlik's first country manager in April 2020; Leahy has since then moved to Workday where he is leading the company's public sector team in Australia since January this year.

He brings 25 years of experience to the country manager position, having previously worked at Hyperion, Oracle, Microfocus, Blue Prism as well as Talend, where he was the ANZ regional vice president.

Fazackerley joins the US headquartered Qlik from Talend, which the company announced it would acquire in January this year.

Both companies being backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, and the integration of the two completed this month.

Qlik also bought automated machine learning firm Big Squid in 2021.

 

