New ANZ country manager for Gigamon

By on
New ANZ country manager for Gigamon
Jonathan Hatchuel, Gigamon

Jonathan Hatchuel has joined network observability vendor Gigamon as its Australia and New Zealand country manager.

Hatchuel has been hired to reboot Gigamon's channel go-to-market and to focus on demonstrating the company's value of optimise, automate and secure.

Having started in April this year, Hatchuel brings experience from Commvault, Accenture, Oracle and Microsoft, where he held different executive positions.

He replaces George Tsoukas who left Gigamon in October last year, to take up the role of area vice president at Cato Networks in Melbourne.

Gigamon appointed Dee Dee Acquista in February this year, as its new vice president of worldwide channel and alliances.

