New ANZ sales director for Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics has named Ingram Micro veteran Kelly Johnson as the sales director of the global distributor's enterprise computing solutions business for the Australia and New Zealand region, with a focus on digital sales.

Johnson is a member of the CompTIA industry association's executive council for ANZ and its cybersecurity lead, and brings 30 years of industry experience to Arrow.

She held the role of country manager for security vendor ESET's Australian operations for over three years prior to joining Arrow.

Before that, Johnson spent ten years in New Zealand with Ingram Micro launching the global distie's Apple division.

Johnson has held ten different positions at Ingram Micro in five countries.

Earlier this year Arrow appointed Paul Marnane as its general manager for the ANZ enterprise computing solutions business, replacing Karl Sice who had been in the role since May 2021.

Marnane called Johnson a "respected sales leader with a track record of growth and in-depth knowledge of the channel landscape across Australia and New Zealand".

Johnson starts April 11 in her new role.