New APJ channel VP for Boomi

New APJ channel VP for Boomi
Jim Fisher, Boomi
Automation and connectivity company Boomi has appointed Jim Fisher as its new vice-president of channels and partners in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region.

An industry veteran with experience spanning more than 30 years, Fisher worked at Mulesoft as the company's channel vice president before joining Boomi.

He has also held management roles at SAP, CA Technologies, and other companies.

Boomi's vice president and general manager of APJ Thomas Lai said Fisher has a rich understanding of data integration and channel operations, crucial for the company's further expansion, enabling the company's regional partners to optimise its joint customers' cloud migrations and digital transformation roadmaps.

In the role, Fisher is responsible for Boomi's channel operations in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, Hong Kong and Japan.

He will also work with partners to drive and expand new and existing opportunites for Boomi's licensing and services business.

Fisher will report to Dan McAllister, senior VP of Global Alliances and Channels, who in April this year left Salesforce for Boomi.

In August 2021, Boomi appointed Nathan Gower as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand, reporting to the VP for APJ.

Update May 4: a Boomi spokesperson clarified that CRN Australia Thomas Lai took over from Ajit Melarkode whom Fisher isn't replacing. 

