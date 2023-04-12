New chief executive for Atturra subsidiary SME Gateway


Richard Campbell, SME Gateway

ASX-listed service provider Atturra has appointed Richard Campbell as the new chief executive of its wholly-owned subsidary SME Gateway in Canberra.

SME Gateway is a network for growing and connecting skilled small and medium sized enterprises with government, defence and industry client, Atturra said.

The organisation provides federal and state governments, defence and industry clients with direct access to over 400 Australian SME businesses around the country.

Having spent most of his career with the Australian Army, reaching the rank of colonel, Campbell has also worked for Qantas.

He was educated at Britain's Royal Military College of Science, the Army Command and Staff College and the University of Queensland, where he attained a master of business administration degree.

Campbell takes over from acting chief executive Mike Johnson who joined SME Gateway in 2020.

Johnson stepped into the chief executive role after Stuart Althaus retired from SME Gateway in January this year.

“Richard Campbell has a passion for developing a sovereign defence industrial capability and joins SME Gateway at an exciting time, as we consider new opportunities presented by the recent Defence Strategic Review, and how to best represent small-to-medium sized enterprises and their clients," Atturra chief executive Steven Kowal said.

