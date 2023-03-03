New chief executive for Fusion5

Trans-Tasman reseller and technology consultants Fusion5 has promoted its chief revenue officer Sven Martin to the chief executive role, effective from early May.

Martin replaces Fusion5 founder and current chief executive Rebecca Tohill, who will remain on the company's executive team and board, taking more of a backseat in the day-to-day running of the organisation.

Champion swimmer Tohill is a business development and sales and marketing veteran, having worked with global companies such as PwC, E&Y, and Capgemini.

Tohill founded Fusion5 in New Zealand's capital Wellington 20 years ago, with Martin joining the company 2009, and being promoted to executive director in 2016.

Sydney-based Martin became the chief revenue officer of Fusion5 in 2020.

Martin said that despite the change in leadership, it will beu business as usual for Fusion5, with the company carrying on investing in technologies its customers need to support their digital transformation.

He will also continue Fusion5's strategy of acqusitions; the company bought Microsoft and Citrix partner Empyreal Solutions in Adelaide last year, and Brisbane's Dynamics Group in 2019.

This year, Fusion5 joined the ServiceNow partner program.