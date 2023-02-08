New chief executive for Vocus

By on
New chief executive for Vocus
Ellie Sweeney, Vocus.
Supplied

Vocus has named Ellie Sweeney as its chief executive officer, replacing Kevin Russel who will retire after over 30 years in telecommunications.

She will formally commence in the role on March 1, 2023.

Sweeney moves from her role of chief operating officer of Vocus which she has held since 2019.

In that role, Sweenedy was responsible for leading the company’s digital and network transformation program and expanding Vocus’ reach and network capacity.

Vocus chair Penny Bingham-Hall said Sweeney was appointed due to her leadership and time as COO, developing Vocus’ strategy.

“Ellie has proven her credentials as an outstanding business leader throughout Vocus’ turnaround phase and into the current stage of investment and growth," Bingham-Hall said.

Sweeney takes on the role as Vocus embarks on a $1 billion, five-year investment program which will upgrade and expand the company’s fibre infrastructure.

“These major projects will extend our reach, upgrade our capacity, enhance our security credentials, capitalise on new technologies, and enrich our product suite,” Sweeney said.

This work includes Project Horizon, a 1,000km submarine cable connecting Vocus’ Australia Singapore Cable to the North West Cable System, and the expansion of the telco's low earth orbit satellite ground station network.

With over over two decades’ experience in the telecommunications industry, Sweeney has held senior roles with Telstra and World Directories in the Netherlands before joining Vocus.

"At Vocus, we are a challenger that lives by its purpose of ‘building critical connections, enabling better possibilities.’

In my four years as COO, I’ve experienced how critical those connections are – both the fibre connections we construct, and the connections forged by our incredibly talented people with our customers,” Sweeney said.

Bingham-Hall also thanked outgoing chief Kevin Russell for his leadership over the past five years and returning Vocus to growth.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ellie sweeney internet telco telecommunications vocus

Partner Content

Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"

Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"
Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president
A deep dive into Dell&#8217;s 2023 partner program refresh

A deep dive into Dell’s 2023 partner program refresh

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?