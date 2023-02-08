New chief executive for Vocus

Vocus has named Ellie Sweeney as its chief executive officer, replacing Kevin Russel who will retire after over 30 years in telecommunications.

She will formally commence in the role on March 1, 2023.

Sweeney moves from her role of chief operating officer of Vocus which she has held since 2019.

In that role, Sweenedy was responsible for leading the company’s digital and network transformation program and expanding Vocus’ reach and network capacity.

Vocus chair Penny Bingham-Hall said Sweeney was appointed due to her leadership and time as COO, developing Vocus’ strategy.

“Ellie has proven her credentials as an outstanding business leader throughout Vocus’ turnaround phase and into the current stage of investment and growth," Bingham-Hall said.

Sweeney takes on the role as Vocus embarks on a $1 billion, five-year investment program which will upgrade and expand the company’s fibre infrastructure.

“These major projects will extend our reach, upgrade our capacity, enhance our security credentials, capitalise on new technologies, and enrich our product suite,” Sweeney said.

This work includes Project Horizon, a 1,000km submarine cable connecting Vocus’ Australia Singapore Cable to the North West Cable System, and the expansion of the telco's low earth orbit satellite ground station network.

With over over two decades’ experience in the telecommunications industry, Sweeney has held senior roles with Telstra and World Directories in the Netherlands before joining Vocus.

"At Vocus, we are a challenger that lives by its purpose of ‘building critical connections, enabling better possibilities.’

In my four years as COO, I’ve experienced how critical those connections are – both the fibre connections we construct, and the connections forged by our incredibly talented people with our customers,” Sweeney said.

Bingham-Hall also thanked outgoing chief Kevin Russell for his leadership over the past five years and returning Vocus to growth.