New dates for CRN Pipeline announced

CRN Pipeline 2020 has been moved to September in response to community concerns relating to the spread of COVID-19, more commonly referred to as Coronavirus.

The health and safety of our staff, sponsors and event attendees is CRN’s first consideration when organising such gatherings.  As such, we wish to inform you that Pipeline will still go ahead at the same locations, with new dates confirmed for September 2020:

Sydney – Thursday 3 September

Melbourne – Wednesday 9 September

Brisbane – Thursday 17 September

The events will run as originally described at the same venues and all registrations will be updated to reflect the new dates.

CRN wishes to thank all our speakers, sponsors and registrants for your support. To join the Australian channels premier networking event be sure to register your interest here.

 

