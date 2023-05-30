New dispatch system on the cards for NSW SES

The State Emergency Service of NSW is replacing its computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system as part of an overhaul of its operational technology.

The project began in February this year, and an SES spokesperson told iTnews that it is expected "to move into the design phase in the coming months, with the project estimated to be completed in the second half of 2024.”

The agency disclosed the project in an advertisement for a director of “program operational systems”, who will lead and oversee a “project of work to replace the NSW SES operational systems, including its computer-aided dispatch system.”

The design project includes requirements development, the recruitment ad states.

“In December 2022, the NSW SES received a funding boost of $89 million from the NSW government”, the SES spokesperson said, of which a portion of the funding will go towards the new CAD system.

The CAD will also be “aligned to other NSW emergency services”, the spokesperson said.

The director role is part of a broader recruitment “for the remainder of the core project team”, the spokesperson added.

The SES’s projects also include better integration between SES operational management systems, to help improve its emergency responses.