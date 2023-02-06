New group chief executive for DCI Data Centres

Nicholas Toh, DCI Data Centres
Supplied

Industry veteran Nicholas Toh has taken the helm at DCI Data Centre's Asia Pacific business platform, as the infrastructure builder's new group chief executive.

Toh moves from Singapore based STTelemedia Global Data Centres, where he spent almost nine years, most recently as the chief executive of north-east Asia.

He has also worked for the Securus Data Property Fund in Singapore, and as a senior manager at Macquarie Bank in Sydney as part of the financial institutions investments and advisory team.

Toh comes with an impressive track record in building data centre businesses across multiple geographies, the chair of DCI Udhay Mathialagan said.

He will be based at DCI Data Centre's head office in Singapore.

DCI Data Centres operates across the APAC, with offices in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Acquired by global asset managers Brookfield in 2019, DCI Data Centres said it has grown from two sites with less than 10 megawatt capacity to 10 facilities, with 120 MW, some of which are under development.

Most recently, DCI Data Centres announced in August last year plans to build a Tier III and Zone 3+ facility just outside Canberra, with 20 MW capacity across eight halls. 

The company said it will have a significant pipeline of news with a focus on expansion in Auckland.

Work has already begun on the AKL02 facility, costing NZ$400 million, in Albany, in the northern part of Auckland.

