New head of Telstra Purple announced
Oliver Camplin-Warner, Telstra Purple

Telstra has promoted its chief executive of International, Oliver Camplin-Warner to head up its Telstra Purple managed services business.

Camplin-Warner starts on July 1, moving back to Australia after five years of running Telstra International in Singapore.

At Telstra International, Camplin-Warner co-led the acquisition of South Pacific telco Digicel Pacific last year, for $2.4 billion.

He has spent over 11 years at Telstra in different executive roles, having moved from IBM in London to the telco incumbent.

Camplin-Warner studied international management at the Université Paris Dauphine and the University of Manchester, where he was awarded a BSc with honours degree.

Telstra Purple was set up in 2019, integrating nine businesses into a single service delivery brand.

The services provider has over 2000 staff and works across networks, Internet of Things, cyber security, cloud, data, artificial intelligence, workplace technologies and more.

Earlier this year, Telstra Purple set up a dedicated Microsoft practice, to provide customers with cloud, edge and worplace solutions.

