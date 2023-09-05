New managing director for Philips APAC

By on
New managing director for Philips APAC
Peter Quinlan, Philips

Health tech vendor Royal Philips has appointed Peter Quinlan as its new managing director for the Asia-Pacific region, effective this month.

Quinlan takes over from Caroline Clarke who leaves after 15 years with Philips, nine of which she led its APAC business.

Philips said Quinlan will lead the company in the region as it supports healthcare providers to tackle challenges that include staff shortages, growing demand and financial pressures.

“We are at a critical moment in the digital transformation of healthcare in APAC," Quinlan said.

"Through our portfolio of integrated workflow solutions, smart connected systems and devices, and integrated diagnostics, we are helping healthcare providers to increase productivity, improve outcomes, and improve patient and staff experience," he added.

Quinlan has been with Philips in different roles since 2007, stationed in the Netherlands and Singapore as well as Australia and New Zealand.

He most recently headed up Philips' magnetic resonancing, computerised tomography and diagnostics X-ray imaging businesses in the Asia-Pacific, Japan, India, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

