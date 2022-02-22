New Relic ANZ boss Sharryn Napier jumps to GitHub as APAC sales chief

Software development tool vendor GitHub has appointed former New Relic local boss Sharryn Napier as its vice president of sales for Asia-Pacific.

The appointment comes as GitHub looks to grow its business in the region, with Napier tasked to provide the company’s overall strategic direction across APAC.

Napier also announced her new role on LinkedIn, revealing she had returned to do an APAC role after years of focusing within ANZ.

“I am really thrilled to be joining such an inspiring global leadership group and to start working with a very talented and successful APAC team, as we prepare to embrace the huge opportunity of expansion and growth ahead of us in APAC,” Napier’s post read.

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to join GitHub at this time and the chance to truly be part of a company so strong in culture and dedication to the developer community and ecosystem.”

Napier was most recently regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand at application performance management software vendor New Relic, joining the company in 2020 before departing in February 2022.

Prior to that, Napier was ANZ vice president and regional director at QlikTek, APAC vice president at Serena Software and APJ senior director at Wily Technology. She also held a number of roles at CA Technologies over close to nine years at the company. Other previous stints include Deloitte, CorVu, Brambles and PBL Media.

“The APAC region has one of the fastest growing populations of developers in the world. This incredibly vibrant community of developers is key in driving the exponential digital evolution and transformation across organisations large and small, in both public and private sectors,” Napier’s post read.

“By incorporating the powerful innovations shaping the future of software development into a single, seamless experience, GitHub wholeheartedly puts the developer at the centre of everything it does.”