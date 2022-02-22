New Relic ANZ boss Sharryn Napier jumps to GitHub as APAC sales chief

By on
New Relic ANZ boss Sharryn Napier jumps to GitHub as APAC sales chief
Sharryn Napier (GitHub)

Software development tool vendor GitHub has appointed former New Relic local boss Sharryn Napier as its vice president of sales for Asia-Pacific.

The appointment comes as GitHub looks to grow its business in the region, with Napier tasked to provide the company’s overall strategic direction across APAC.

Napier also announced her new role on LinkedIn, revealing she had returned to do an APAC role after years of focusing within ANZ.

“I am really thrilled to be joining such an inspiring global leadership group and to start working with a very talented and successful APAC team, as we prepare to embrace the huge opportunity of expansion and growth ahead of us in APAC,” Napier’s post read.

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to join GitHub at this time and the chance to truly be part of a company so strong in culture and dedication to the developer community and ecosystem.”

Napier was most recently regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand at application performance management software vendor New Relic, joining the company in 2020 before departing in February 2022.

Prior to that, Napier was ANZ vice president and regional director at QlikTek, APAC vice president at Serena Software and APJ senior director at Wily Technology. She also held a number of roles at CA Technologies over close to nine years at the company. Other previous stints include Deloitte, CorVu, Brambles and PBL Media.

“The APAC region has one of the fastest growing populations of developers in the world. This incredibly vibrant community of developers is key in driving the exponential digital evolution and transformation across organisations large and small, in both public and private sectors,” Napier’s post read.

“By incorporating the powerful innovations shaping the future of software development into a single, seamless experience, GitHub wholeheartedly puts the developer at the centre of everything it does.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
github new relic sharryn napier software

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

In loving memory of Warren Schaeche

In loving memory of Warren Schaeche
Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO

Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO
Dicker Data to acquire Hills distie biz for $20m

Dicker Data to acquire Hills distie biz for $20m
Avaya ANZ channel chief Steve Williams to depart

Avaya ANZ channel chief Steve Williams to depart

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?