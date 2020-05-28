New Relic bolsters Aussie channel team

Application performance management software vendor New Relic has bolstered its Australia and New Zealand channel team with a new sales exec.

The company brought its APAC partner sales manager Luke Knowles back to Australia as its new senior solutions partner manager.

Based in Sydney, Knowles is tasked to manage the vendor’s partner sales for both Australia and New Zealand.

The hire comes following New Relic’s refreshed partner program announced in April, where partner benefits are available in four streams, Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider, Solution Provider and Technology Partner.

New Relic APJ EVP and general manager Dmitri Chen said, “Two senior New Relic appointments will be instrumental in enabling New Relic to achieve greater success with our partners, including AWS, Megazone, PagerDuty, Bespin, Blazeclan, Versent and Rackspace.”

Joining Knowles as a fellow senior solutions partner manager for APAC is Sean Pavan, whose remit covers Southeast Asia, India and South Korea.

The hire comes shortly after the appointment of New Relic ANZ boss Sharryn Napier in April, taking on the new role of regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand.