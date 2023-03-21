New Relic names channel veteran Kris Day as senior vice president for APJ

By on
New Relic names channel veteran Kris Day as senior vice president for APJ
Kris Day, New Relic

Observability software vendor New Relic has appointed Kris Day as senior vice president for Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ), to drive expansion and lead business growth in the region.

He moves from his position at Dell EMC where he was vice president of sales APJ for almost five years since 2018.

Day will be responsible for leading New Relic’s sales teams to grow within the ANZ region, while delivering go-to-market strategies and enhancing its partner ecosystem.

New Relic’s ANZ customers include Australia Post, ANZ Bank, Afterpay, Flight Centre, Service NSW, IAG, Xero and Zip Co.

He brings over 20 years of experience in sales and leadership in the technology industry across both Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

In his previous role at Dell, based in Singapore, Day led multiple teams to navigate complex customer cloud and digital transformation journeys.

Prior to Dell, Day worked at NetApp as the senior director and general manager South East Asia from 2014 to 2018. He has also worked at Hewlett-Packard as sales director for APJ from 2007 to 2014.

Day has also held positions at 3PAR, Gomez, NTT Europe and Dell EMC.

His appointment comes after a rapid period of expansion and success for New Relic, including the opening of two offices in India, and recognition as a certified Great Place to Work in Singapore and Australia.

“We are witnessing organisations exploring a much broader, full lifecycle observability strategy. New Relic chief revenue officer Mark Dodds said.

"They are also navigating the increased complexity of multi-cloud environments and the modernisation of application architectures,” Dodds added.

Day intends to spend his first 60 days in the role meeting with these groups in order to strengthen New Relic’s position and drive greater adoption.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
kris day networking new relic observability software

Partner Content

Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs
Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX

Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX
Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform

Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform
AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?