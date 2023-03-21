New Relic names channel veteran Kris Day as senior vice president for APJ

Observability software vendor New Relic has appointed Kris Day as senior vice president for Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ), to drive expansion and lead business growth in the region.

He moves from his position at Dell EMC where he was vice president of sales APJ for almost five years since 2018.

Day will be responsible for leading New Relic’s sales teams to grow within the ANZ region, while delivering go-to-market strategies and enhancing its partner ecosystem.

New Relic’s ANZ customers include Australia Post, ANZ Bank, Afterpay, Flight Centre, Service NSW, IAG, Xero and Zip Co.

He brings over 20 years of experience in sales and leadership in the technology industry across both Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

In his previous role at Dell, based in Singapore, Day led multiple teams to navigate complex customer cloud and digital transformation journeys.

Prior to Dell, Day worked at NetApp as the senior director and general manager South East Asia from 2014 to 2018. He has also worked at Hewlett-Packard as sales director for APJ from 2007 to 2014.

Day has also held positions at 3PAR, Gomez, NTT Europe and Dell EMC.

His appointment comes after a rapid period of expansion and success for New Relic, including the opening of two offices in India, and recognition as a certified Great Place to Work in Singapore and Australia.

“We are witnessing organisations exploring a much broader, full lifecycle observability strategy. New Relic chief revenue officer Mark Dodds said.

"They are also navigating the increased complexity of multi-cloud environments and the modernisation of application architectures,” Dodds added.

Day intends to spend his first 60 days in the role meeting with these groups in order to strengthen New Relic’s position and drive greater adoption.