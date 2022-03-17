New Relic names Jason Leonidas as ANZ boss

Application performance management software vendor New Relic has appointed Jason Leonidas as its newest regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

Leonidas replaced Sharryn Napier, who joined software development tool vendor GitHub last month.

New Relic said Leonidas, who is based in Melbourne, will be responsible for “driving customer success, ensuring strategic direction and delivering business growth”. He will report to New Relic Asia-Pacific and Japan senior vice president Ben Goodman.

“We are thrilled to have Jason take New Relic into the next growth phase in the ANZ region,” Goodman said.

“His team-building capabilities, sales acumen, and impeccable customer experience-focused mindset will be crucial in scaling our operations to tap into the growing demand for full-stack observability solutions.”

Leonidas was promoted from ANZ regional sales director, a role he held since 2017 when he joined the vendor. He was responsible for leading Enterprise Account Teams across the region.

Prior to New Relic, Leonidas was senior sales director for cloud infrastructure and platform at Oracle from 2015 to 2017. He also worked at big data and analytics firm Actian Corporation from 2006 to 2014 in various sales and executive roles. Other stints include roles at Aspect Computing and Jacques Martin.

Speaking on his new role, Leonidas said, “At a time when the IT sector in the ANZ region is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5 percent by 2025, it is clear that observability will become fundamental to engineers who are designing technology solutions for their business.”

“I am delighted to set the direction for New Relic and help clients deliver the best customer experience through our market-leading, full-stack observability solution that offers real-time visibility across systems with powerful telemetry data, coupled with the ability to correlate, contextualise and visualise the data for impactful business insights."