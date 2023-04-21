New Relic partner program enhancements strengthen APAC presence

Observability software vendor New Relic has enhanced its partner program through changes to its co-branded marketing, onboarding and enablement programs catered to better assist partners in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The New Relic Partner Program currently provides training and accreditation programs, marketing campaigns, joint marketing event support, personnel support, sales tools and resources to help customers.

The new enhancements to this program include additional support from regional partner managers and engineers, and PartnerCast, a new monthly webinar that provides partners in Asia Pacific and Japan with relevant and regular product innovations and new sales and marketing assets.

New Relic said these enhancements aim to strengthen its presence within the Asia Pacific region.

The company’s ANZ customers include Australia Post, Flight Centre, Kogan, Service NSW, Xero and Zip Co.

Melbourne-based consulting and technical services provider JDS, New Relic’s key partner in Australia and New Zealand, was recently promoted to Gold Partner status and has launched co-branded, demand generation marketing outreach programs.

"Observability is essential for today’s modern organisations, but there is still a learning curve and a need to get buy-in from senior management,” New Relic APJ senior director, alliances and channels Stewart Cochrane said.

“In this environment, strong partnerships and collaboration are vital to educating senior leaders about the benefits of comprehensive observability capabilities

“With the pace of growth in the region, organisations need trusted partners to ensure they can grow and scale securely and sustainably, continuously enhancing end customer experiences."

Earlier this year, New Relic announced the general availability of the Azure Native New Relic Service in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, aiming to help enterprises accelerate their cloud migration and multi-cloud initiatives.

Last month, New Relic appointed Kris Day as senior vice president for Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ), to drive expansion and lead business growth in the region.