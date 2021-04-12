New rules for .au domain go live

The .au Domain Administration (auDA) has officially launched the new licensing framework for the .au domain.

The framework streamlines more than 30 previous policies and includes a slew of updates aimed to “promote greater trust and confidence” in the domain. The framework covers the com.au, net.au, org.au, asn.au, edu.au, and state and territory namespaces.

The updates include changes to the eligibility and allocation rules for com.au, net.au, org.au, asn.au and state and territory namespaces; terms and conditions for .au domain names; the complaints and cancellations processes; and rules for sub-domains, third-party use and monetisation of .au domains names.

The rules will apply to any domain names created, transferred or renewed starting today, while those still with a current licence period ongoing will still fall under the previous rules until they expire or get transferred.

Speaking on the launch, auDA chief executive Rosemary Sinclair thanked Australia’s domain industry, auDA members, Internet users, and .au registrars for their contributions to the new rules.

“The .au registry has grown to more than 3.3 million domain names under management,” Sinclair said.

“The new Licensing Framework enables .au to continue as the trusted domain for local businesses, sole traders, individuals, associations, governments, educational institutions, not-for-profits and charities.”

Proposals to update the .au licensing framework date back to at least 2018, with the auDA claiming the updates would be the "most significant" in the past thirty years.

The call for changes were also backed by the Australian Federal Government, with the Department of Communications and the Arts working closely with auDA.

The auDA said it undertook “extensive” consultation, industry training and discussion, specifically with the following sessions: