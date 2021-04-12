New rules for .au domain go live

The .au Domain Administration (auDA) has officially launched the new licensing framework for the .au domain.

The framework streamlines more than 30 previous policies and includes a slew of updates aimed to “promote greater trust and confidence” in the domain. The framework covers the com.au, net.au, org.au, asn.au, edu.au, and state and territory namespaces.

The updates include changes to the eligibility and allocation rules for com.au, net.au, org.au, asn.au and state and territory namespaces; terms and conditions for .au domain names; the complaints and cancellations processes; and rules for sub-domains, third-party use and monetisation of .au domains names.

The rules will apply to any domain names created, transferred or renewed starting today, while those still with a current licence period ongoing will still fall under the previous rules until they expire or get transferred.

Speaking on the launch, auDA chief executive Rosemary Sinclair thanked Australia’s domain industry, auDA members, Internet users, and .au registrars for their contributions to the new rules.

“The .au registry has grown to more than 3.3 million domain names under management,” Sinclair said.

“The new Licensing Framework enables .au to continue as the trusted domain for local businesses, sole traders, individuals, associations, governments, educational institutions, not-for-profits and charities.”

Proposals to update the .au licensing framework date back to at least 2018, with the auDA claiming the updates would be the "most significant" in the past thirty years.

The call for changes were also backed by the Australian Federal Government, with the Department of Communications and the Arts working closely with auDA.

The auDA said it undertook “extensive” consultation, industry training and discussion, specifically with the following sessions:

  • Public consultation - including multiple opportunities for written submissions or
    input at face-to-face and online workshops throughout 2018 and 2019
  • More than 20 registrar training sessions delivered by auDA’s dedicated training
    specialist
  • More than 250 responses from auDA to registrant enquiries over the last three
    months, seeking clarification on compliance under the new rules
  • More than 920 audits of .au registrations conducted by auDA over the last three
    months to proactively review and guide compliance under the new rules.
