New Telstra MVNO Konec Mobile launches in Australia

A new Telstra mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Konec Mobile, has launched in Australia as a new low cost telco player.

Konec aims to provide customers an “all-in-one solution” by working with third parties to offer prepaid mobile bundles, like handsets and other products or service offerings.

The company tapped retailer Big W as its first retail partner, offering a launch bundle consisting of Konec’s Essential SIM plan and an OPPO A57 smartphone for $199.

“This bundle with the OPPO A57s will be the first in a series of products being bundled with Konec,” Konec Mobile general manager Jack Chang said.

“Big W was our partner of choice as we see great synergy with their customer base. The launch bundle is perfect for anyone wanting great value and a quality device without the exorbitant price tag.

“We’re also in talks with different partners - both hardware and service providers - and we hope to introduce many more bundles that will bring added value to customers.”

Konec chose to be a wholesale customer of Telstra for the telco’s regional coverage while also remaining as a low-cost provider. The company is also offering data banking and data gifting options.

“As consumers are starting to feel the pinch of higher costs of living, Konec comes in to address these concerns and provide consumers with the ultimate solution that merges reliability with affordability,” Chang added.

Its plans come in four variants and price points; the $25 per month Konec Essential plan is offered as a starter plan, offering 22 GB of data, and the $35 per month Konec Everyday plan will be targeted towards young professionals with 42 GB of data. Both have unlimited standard calls and SMS, 1000 national standard or video MMS and 30 days expiry.

The company also offers a 90-day expiry plan, the $60 Konec Starter 90, aimed at students to last a whole school term, providing 45GB of data, unlimited standard calls and SMS and 3000 national standard and video MMS. Its $259 Konec Long Life 365 plan offers 259 GB of data, unlimited standard calls and SMS, 12000 national standard and video MMS with a 365-day expiry.

In June, fellow Telstra MVNO Lycamobile was fined $186,480 by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) over customer data handling concerns.

Last year, another Telstra MVNO Boost Mobile renewed its agreement with Telstra for a new ten year term.