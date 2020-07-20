Newcastle Uni goes all in on AWS with Deloitte

The University of Newcastle has become the country’s first tertiary institution to migrate its digital data to public cloud thanks to a project with Deloitte and AWS.

The university said it transitioned from a physical data centre to the cloud to be more environmentally sustainable, improve cybersecurity, enhance its technology responsiveness, and improve the digital experience for students and staff.

“We’re thrilled to be the first university in Australia to make this move to the cloud – this is a massive achievement and will mean we’re at the cutting edge of cloud technology,” Newcastle University vice-chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said.

The University’s CIO, Anthony Molinia said a modern university needs to be agile, and one of the core advantages of a cloud-first digital platform is the capacity to respond and implement solutions quickly.

“With a cloud platform, infrastructure solutions and tools such as secure data storage - that would normally be procured over several weeks - can be provisioned within minutes. This will place the University at an enormous advantage throughout the year.

“We have already been able to leverage the benefits of the scalability and flexibility of cloud at the most critical time in recent digital history. 2020 has become the year of disruption and our early adoption of cloud-based services, communication and collaboration channels was key to the University’s successful pivot to remote learning and working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Total migration time took just over nine months, instead of 18 months according to Newcastle Uni, and has positioned it as a sector leader in cloud-based technology. The total cost of the project was not disclosed.