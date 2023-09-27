Newtech Solutions and OneStep Group merge

By on
Newtech Solutions and OneStep Group merge

Melbourne-based companies Newtech Solutions and OneStep Group have announced that they have merged operations.

The merger aims to provide unified communication, collaboration and business telephony solutions to the Australian mid-market and enterprise.

Newtech Solutions has a 17-year history delivering consultancy services to modernise corporate communications and contact centre operations for the mid-market and enterprise sector.

The company has partnered with the likes of Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and Telstra TIPT.

Established in 2003, OneStep Group is a Telstra platinum partner that specialises in mid-market and enterprise IT services solutions covering fixed networks, integrated mobile offerings, unified communications, managed IT services and cloud solutions.

The merger follows OneStep Group's acquisition of Perth-based cybersecurity firm and Microsoft Gold partner ES2 last month.

"As the lines between video, voice, and chat increasingly blur into a continuum with collaboration, connectivity, and security, we're enthusiastic about aligning with OneStep Group," Newtech Solutions' CEO Debbie Sekler said.

"Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in delivering first-rate unified communications and security services." 

The merged entity will offer solutions covering unified communications, connectivity and security, and services spanning consultancy, design, configuration and support.

"With our recent acquisition of ES2, OneStep Group is weaving together the critical components for a multifaceted services stack," OneStep Group's CEO Ben Fothergill said.

"This framework will empower our customers to connect, secure, and optimise their business operations more efficiently."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
collaboration es2 newtech solutions onestep group

Partner Content

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security

CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security
Mantel Group to implement Databricks Lakehouse with Tabcorp

Mantel Group to implement Databricks Lakehouse with Tabcorp

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?