Newtech Solutions and OneStep Group merge

Melbourne-based companies Newtech Solutions and OneStep Group have announced that they have merged operations.

The merger aims to provide unified communication, collaboration and business telephony solutions to the Australian mid-market and enterprise.

Newtech Solutions has a 17-year history delivering consultancy services to modernise corporate communications and contact centre operations for the mid-market and enterprise sector.

The company has partnered with the likes of Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and Telstra TIPT.

Established in 2003, OneStep Group is a Telstra platinum partner that specialises in mid-market and enterprise IT services solutions covering fixed networks, integrated mobile offerings, unified communications, managed IT services and cloud solutions.

The merger follows OneStep Group's acquisition of Perth-based cybersecurity firm and Microsoft Gold partner ES2 last month.

"As the lines between video, voice, and chat increasingly blur into a continuum with collaboration, connectivity, and security, we're enthusiastic about aligning with OneStep Group," Newtech Solutions' CEO Debbie Sekler said.

"Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in delivering first-rate unified communications and security services."

The merged entity will offer solutions covering unified communications, connectivity and security, and services spanning consultancy, design, configuration and support.

"With our recent acquisition of ES2, OneStep Group is weaving together the critical components for a multifaceted services stack," OneStep Group's CEO Ben Fothergill said.

"This framework will empower our customers to connect, secure, and optimise their business operations more efficiently."