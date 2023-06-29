Nexigen completes network refresh and data centre move

Nexigen Digital has completed its one year multi-million-dollar network refresh and data centre relocation, from NEXTDC’s S1 to S2 in Sydney.

According to Nexigen, the move to S2 in Macquarie Park was facilitated by the need for greater power density.

The new data centre allowed it to investigate new high-density server hardware that was previously off-limits on the S1 facility due to power constraints.

New routing and switching equipment from Juniper was also installed to replace the providers aging Brocade and Extreme Networks kit.

The company said it also carried out an upgrade to the Corero distributed denial of service mitigation platform with their latest hardware.

Nexigen co-founder and co-chief executive Cheyne Jonstone said the completion of the project was a significant milestone in the company's fifteen-year history.

“Our infrastructure team have done an outstanding job in both the planning and execution phases of this project.”

Jonstone said the team built and tested the new core network in S2, using software developed in-house to migrate live servers between locations without customers noticing any downtime.

“We now have a future-proof network with more bandwidth, greater redundancy, and better protection than ever,” Jonstone said.

“We’ve signed a new multi-year contract with NEXTDC, who has been an outstanding partner in assisting us with the move.

"We are a foundation customer, and we look forward to continuing our relationship for years to come,” Jonstone added.