Nexion bolsters C-suite with three new execs

By on
Nexion bolsters C-suite with three new execs
Luke Poyner, Evelyn Hogg and Jamie Morgan (Nexion)

IT solutions provider Nexion Group has bolstered its C-suite ranks with the appointment of two new C-level executives, alongside Evelyn Hogg who has been in the role of chief financial officer since March.

Jamie Morgan has been appointed to the role of chief revenue officer after three years with IBM and Luke Poyner was internally promoted to the role of chief technical officer.

Morgan will be tasked with identifying, developing, and closing larger strategic sales opportunities to maximise revenue for the company, also maintaining a “specific focus” on IBM. 

He was previously IBM services leader for Western Australia and has previously worked with ASG Group and Coventry Group. He is a trustee and regular contributor at CEDA, the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.

Before the promotion to CTO, Poyner was Nexion's head of cloud and has been with the company since April 2020.

Prior, he was the IT manager for Firesafe Group and has held roles at ICT Express and ISTG. The company said he “has a depth of experience in solutions architecture and information technology management.” 

Hogg replaced outgoing CFO Dominic Papaluca who has moved to Carbon Group. She previously spent nearly 10 years working at BDO Australia, most recently as an associate director. 

Nexion Group co-founder and CEO Paul Glass said, “This company is positioned to become a serious contender in global ICT and Cloud, the appointment of such as strong C-level management team sets a stronger foundation for the growth we have planned. I am extremely proud to have such strong additions to the executive team in Evelyn, Jamie and Luke in place to help me drive the business forward.”

A major part of Nexion’s growth in the region has been through its partnership with IBM, including a 60-month contract worth $5.1 million forged in July. The deal marks the fourth significant contract that Nexion has signed with IBM in the last 12 months.

It was also recently named the first partner to deliver NetApp’s Keystone storage-as-a-service solution to the Australia and New Zealand market, which includes automatic data tiering and an orchestration tool for creating, provisioning, migrating, and managing storage on-premise or in the cloud.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ceo cfo cro csuite cto job appointments nexion group services

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

TeamViewer appoints first local channel chief

TeamViewer appoints first local channel chief
Optus sells 70 percent of towers biz for $1.9b

Optus sells 70 percent of towers biz for $1.9b
Cirrus Networks CEO departs

Cirrus Networks CEO departs
Datto ANZ boss James Bergl departs

Datto ANZ boss James Bergl departs

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?