Nexion Group gets new leadership as founders step down

ASX-listed and West Australia-headquartered managed services provider Nexion Group has named its chief financial officer John Bell as a new director of the company and chairman Peter Christie has taken on the role of interim chief executive and executive chairman.

Nexion Group co-founders, chief executive and director Paul Glass along with chief operating officer and alternate director Kevin Read have decided to step down from the company.

Both Glass and Read left the company by mutual agreement, according to the company’s announcement on the ASX.

In July 2022, Nexion began its acquisition of NZ IT companies Aiscorp and Silicon, aiming to gain resources and local expertise to help deliver contracts with bluechip NZ customers.

Nexion stated that after completion of the current capital round and acquisition of these companies, “a new chief executive will be introduced who has the requisite skills and experience to take the company forward."

Read and Glass held their positions since Nexion's founding in 2017, after they merged with the Metro IX data centre in Belmont, Western Australia, to form Nexion Group.

The company then grew from a start-up to a significant technology services operation with annualised revenue of $9.6M.

Nexion was listed on the ASX in early 2021.

During late 2021, Nexion was tapped by data management vendor NetApp as the first partner to deliver its Keystone storage-as-a-service solution to the ANZ market.

The same year, Nexion also bolstered its C-suite ranks with the appointment of two new C-level executives, alongside Evelyn Hogg.

In April 2021, Nexion acquired Perth-based telco provider Blue Sky Telecom for $2 million in stock plus earn-out incentives.

The same month Nexion secured a multi-year contract with national design firm Hames Sharley, which involved the provision of SD-WAN hardware, managed services, networking and cloud to the company.

In February 2021, Nexion Networks and IBM Australia signed a five-year contract to see the local arm of the global integrator resell Nexion's cloud services.

2020 saw Nexion partner with WAN-as-a-service vendor Aryaka, aiming to establish Perth as a pivotal cloud and SD WAN-connected city.