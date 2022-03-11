Nexion launches ‘SmartRooms’ critical infrastructure monitoring products

Perth-based colocation and networking services provider Nexion Group has launched SmartRooms to detect and respond to environmental security risks at facilities.

Nexion said in an ASX announcement that it would partner with US-based AVTECH Software to distribute the critical infrastructure monitoring products in ANZ.

The company registered a new ecommerce platform, smartrooms.com, for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) products which monitor facilities’ temperature, fluid levels, airflow, water leaks, humidity, power loss, access and egress and other environmental risk factors.

Nexion said 30 percent of all downtime, data loss, and damages organisations face are due to environmental factors.

Nexion said SmartRooms “automatically discover devices across the network, logs and graphs sensor data, alerts users when environmental events occur or thresholds are passed, and allows reporting, auto response, and more.”

“Automatic corrective actions resolve issues for a lights-out response, allowing ‘Disaster Prevention’ instead of ‘Disaster Recovery.”

Nexion, who was 14th in the 2020 CRN Fast50, specialises in cloud, networking, security, data centre and satellite services. The company was formed in 2017 and went public on the ASX in late 2020.

Nexion said selling mission critical IIoT solutions would add a new, rapidly growing revenue stream.

Nexion said the enterprise IoT platform market will grow to US$7.6 billion in 2024 with a 31 percent compound annual growth rate, according to research by Gartner.

“Nexion is leading an industry trend, combining traditional IT monitoring and security to the physical edge by connecting the IT department to facilities management,” the ASX announcement read.

Nexion last week released its financial results for the first half of the 2021-22 financial year.

In the six months ended 31 December 2021, Nexion reported revenue of $2.9 million, up 189 percent year over year from $1 million, and a net loss after tax of $2.3 million, up 77 percent from a loss of $1.3 million in 2020.