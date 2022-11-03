Nexion scores Fortinet deployment with Cash Converters

Perth-based managed services provider Nexion Networks has secured a cybersecurity technology deployment with Cash Converters International to upgrade its 80 corporate stores around Australia.

Formed in 2017, Nexion specialises in cloud, networking, security, data centre and satellite services. The company went public on the ASX in late 2020 are were 14th in the CRN Fast50 2020.

Nexion will provide the hardware and software, deploy a management console, and deliver seven years of management of the servers. Cash Converters security investment will include the installation of Fortinet edge devices, switches, wireless access points, and a 7-year unified threat protection layer.

The ASX-listed personal finance and second-hand retail company said it tapped Nexion as part of a focus on a technology refresh and cyber security improvements for the company.

Cash Converters and Nexion recently completed a proof of technology demonstration to ensure the solution would enable the Cash Converters team to remotely deploy and manage the solution.

Nexion chief executive officer Kevin Read said, “The team worked with Cash Converters and Fortinet over a period of months to ensure the solution and business case was fit for purpose.  It was also critical to ensure the Cash Converters team was confident to take ownership of the solution, which was a credit to the people involved and the simplicity of the Fortinet solution”.

Cash Converters has locations in Australia, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, United States, Canada and Spain. Due to increased global cyber risk, Nexion sees this as an important investment for Cash Converters to have a secure solution, including zero touch provisioning on devices.

In July, Nexion announced an agreement to acquire NZ IT companies Aiscorp and Silicon, which will provide resources and local expertise to help deliver contracts with bluechip NZ customers. Earlier this year, Nexion also launched SmartRooms to detect and respond to environmental security risks at facilities.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
cash converters international fortinet nexion networks security services

