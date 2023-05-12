NEXION scores million dollar venture capital investment

By on
NEXION scores million dollar venture capital investment

ASX listed cloud provider NEXION in Perth has received a $21 million investment from Parc Capital, to fund acquisition plans.

NEXION said it offers network, compute, security and data storage solutions, and intends to aggressively grow through acquisitions, organically and through innovation. 

The company intends to use the money from Parc to fund planned acquisitions in New Zealand.

In July last year, NEXION announced that it had reached an agreement to buy New Zealand IT companies Aiscorp and Silicon.

“PARC stood out as the perfect partner for our M&A program," Peter Christie, executive chairman and interim chief executive of NEXION Group said.

"They understand the technology industry, how it operates, how to value acquisitions and where to look for risks."

"This deep understanding makes working with them in technology M&A highly productive and I’m looking forward to making rapid progress now we have this facility in place," Christie added.

Parc has also invested in security vendor Orro, payroll compliance firm Yellow Canary, software developers Terem and contracts platform for real estate industry provider Hutly among others.

Orro received $150 million from Parc, in conjunction with Macquarie Capital.

Earlier this year, NEXION co-founders Paul Glass and Kevin Read stepped down from the company, to set up Trinity Networks.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
funding msp nexion parc strategy

Partner Content

Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft offering to charge for Teams

Microsoft offering to charge for Teams
TechnologyOne in trading halt after 'cyber incident' via M365

TechnologyOne in trading halt after 'cyber incident' via M365
AWS officially launches Auckland local zone

AWS officially launches Auckland local zone
IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget: the full list

IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget: the full list

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?