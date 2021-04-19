Nexion secures multiyear deal with design firm Hames Sharley

ASX-listed cloud, security, networking and data centre provider Nexion has secured a multi-year contract win with national design firm Hames Sharley.

The 36-month contract involves the provision of SD-WAN, hardware, managed services, networking and cloud to the Melbourne-headquartered company.

Hames Sharley specialises in architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, urban design and planning, with offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The new services will go towards building a new national network to connect Hames Sharley offices, and is underpinned by a Fortinet fabric solution. Nexion will also be working with VMware through its OneCloud solution.

The upgrade aims to improve services for both clients and internal staff while doing so with a lower footprint.

Nexion chief executive Paul Glass said the contract win is an important addition to Nexion’s network of commercial partners.

“NEXION Networks is proud to be selected by Hames Sharley to provide this long-term whole-of-technology solution, across all of their six Australian sites,” Glass said.

“Hames Sharley is an exceptionally innovative firm and the combined teams worked hard to design a solution that enabled secure connectivity using global leader Fortinet and SD-WAN.

“Empowering the cloud by enabling the edge is key to the ability to embrace technology and deliver improved customer service. Our strength is the ability to provide security, networking, cloud, IT solutions and managed services in one company.”

The contract win comes off the heels of Nexion’s acquisition of Perth-based telco Blue Sky Telecom, which the company expects would increase its recurring revenues and accelerate revenue growth.

