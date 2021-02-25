Nexion signs $4m cloud deal with IBM

By on
Nexion signs $4m cloud deal with IBM
Nexion Networks

Nexion Networks and IBM Australia have signed a five-year contract which will see the local arm of the global integrator resell Nexion's cloud services.

The deal relates to an unnamed project in Western Australia and Nexion boss Paul Glass said the agreement would bring in $4 million over five years.

The deal will see IBM’ services deploy Nexion’s OneCloud custom private and public cloud solution, network links, SIP, security, desktop support and managed services.

It also extends to current IBM solutions hosted in the Nexion’s WA data centre, which the company took over from Datacom in 2018

The project will see Nexion deploy a hybrid cloud solution for IBM that includes IaaS, SD-WAN and secure networking.

It follows a recent partnership with WAN-as-a-service vendor Aryaka which saw Nexion provide Aryaka’s SDWAN application alongside its own Nexion OneCloud nodes in Australia.

Nexion’s head of operations Kevin Read said the deal would help underpin the company’s global growth strategy based on key partnerships

“Hybrid Cloud is one of the fastest growing cloud segments and Nexion is proud to be an emerging global cloud, security, networking and data centre player,” he said in a statement to shareholders.

In December 2020, the company launched its initial public offering ahead of a scheduled ASX listing in early 2021. 

The company was offering shares at 20c to investors, and sought to raise up to $8 million, valuing the company at a $22.3 million market capitalisation. The IPO was open until mid-December.  

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud ibm nexion western australia

Partner Content

Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation

Most Read Articles

Oracle names new exec to lead government push

Oracle names new exec to lead government push
Here's what Aussie MSPs expect from 2021

Here's what Aussie MSPs expect from 2021
New tool launched to address Aussie security skills

New tool launched to address Aussie security skills
Databricks launches on Google Cloud

Databricks launches on Google Cloud
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?