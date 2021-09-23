Nexion tapped as first ANZ provider of NetApp storage-as-a-service

Perth-based managed services provider Nexion has been tapped by data management vendor NetApp as the first partner to deliver its Keystone storage-as-a-service solution to the Australia and New Zealand market.

The enterprise storage subscription service includes automatic data tiering and an orchestration tool for creating, provisioning, migrating, and managing storage on-premise or in the cloud.

It will be integrated into Nexion’s OneCloud solution and provided to MSPs across the region so they can resell cloud services to their client base with local support from Nexion.

Nexion chief executive and founder Paul Glass told CRN that the partnership came about after assessing NetApp’s offerings for various projects.

“There were a couple of opportunities that we were working with them on, and this product fitted those opportunities well. Once we determined that it was fit for purpose in terms of these new opportunities, it evolved from there and became apparent there was a much bigger opportunity for both companies to work together and bring the service into an offering.”

He added that what differentiated NetApp from other storage-as-a-service vendors was the level of support that they offer.

“NetApp were extremely excited to work with us to mould and amend and make the product fit. The pricing model is strong, technical support is strong, marketing support is strong – they are very, very supportive,” Glass said.

“Although there are lots of products on the market, we select a partner that is immersed into our channel and fully supportive and that’s where the value comes … partnerships are built on exactly that, not only the product.”

In the announcement, NetApp ANZ channel and alliances director Neville James said, “Nexion have demonstrated their strength in the market and are fast becoming a contender in the enterprise IT managed services market. We’re looking forward to working with the team.”

Glass emphasised that this is the third US-based Fortune 500 company to select Nexion as a major partner for the region.

The company has previously forged contracts with tech giant IBM and global WAN-as-a-service vendor Aryaka.