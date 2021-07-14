Nexon acquires Aussie ServiceNow partner CSA

Managed IT services firm Nexon Asia Pacific has acquired national ServiceNow partner Computer Systems Australia (CSA).

The acquisition builds on those the company made last year, including GCOMM, Remagine Solutions, XCentral and the security solutions division of Melbourne-based Kiandra IT.

“The acquisition of CSA will accelerate our strategic growth objectives. Not only are we scaling up, but we are also extending our digital transformation capabilities for existing and new clients,” said Nexon chief executive Barry Assaf.

“With CSA having a footprint in Sydney, Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane, the acquisition increases our size to over 400 staff. By acquiring CSA, we strengthen our proposition to clients across cloud, network and cyber.

“We will also be able to leverage CSA’s strong C-suite engagement and expertise in digital services, underpinned by their relationship with ServiceNow, to create new digital experiences for our clients.”

Nexon has also seen a couple of major deals so far this year with food services company IPC and wealth management fund Ord Minnett.

“We are very excited to join Nexon. Not only does it increase scale, it will also enable our clients to access new technologies and services we haven’t previously provided and open up more career opportunities for our fantastic team of employees,” said CSA chief executive Brett Woods who will join the Nexon leadership team as the group’s chief strategy and transformation officer.

“By coming together, we can accelerate technology adoption and innovative outcomes for our clients, so they become the digital organisations of the future,” said Woods.