Nexon acquires Brisbane MSSP Equate Technologies

Sydney-based MSP Nexon Asia Pacific has acquired Brisbane cybersecurity provider Equate Technologies.

Equate Technologies has been in operation for eight years, providing integrated security solutions to large and mid-market organisations.

“Cyber threats are more sophisticated, coordinated, and targeted today. Our clients require the expertise and capabilities to secure their environments with access to next-generation capabilities,” Nexon Asia Pacific chief executive Barry Assaf said.

“Equate Technologies augments our offering and capability to deliver scalable, end-to-end proactive cyber security services as part of our comprehensive advisory and managed services. Our customers will now have a specialist security provider that satisfies all their cybersecurity needs and access to a proliferation of local expertise.”

A statement from the company said the Equate Technologies’ customers across government, not-for-profit and the mid-market align with the organisation's strategic goals.

“Our extensive experience in delivering world class onshore managed and professional security services to some of Australia’s fastest growing businesses has always been a strong differentiator. With Nexon, we have the platform, resources and financial backing to extend our geographic reach and expand our service offerings to clients,” commented Equate Technologies managing director Stephen Richards.

Earlier this year, Nexon acquired national ServiceNow partner Computer Systems Australia (CSA). In 2020, the company also made a raft of acquisitions including GCOMM, Remagine Solutions, XCentral and the security solutions division of Melbourne-based Kiandra IT.