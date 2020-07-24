Nexon Asia Pacific acquires Gold Coast-based GCOMM

By on
Nexon Asia Pacific acquires Gold Coast-based GCOMM

Sydney-headquartered Nexon Asia Pacific has acquired Gold Coast-based managed IT services provider GCOMM.

GCOMM offers telephony, security and cloud solutions over an enterprise-grade network through a direct and wholesale channel.

The acquisition bolsters Nexon’s footprint in Darwin, Perth and the Gold Coast via GCOMM’s network infrastructure, client base and engineering staff.

Nexon will also expand GCOMM’s wholesale partner program nationally, while also adding more offerings like SD-WAN and voice-enabled Microsoft 365 to its wholesale customers.

GCOMM chief executive Peter Thompson said, “We are excited to join forces with Nexon, a
company that shares our commitment to customers and employees.”

“Nexon brings strategic and operational depth to GCOMM and the opportunity to take customer engagement and possibilities to a new level.”

The acquisition is Nexon’s fourth for 2020, after buying Remagine Solutions, XCentral and the security solutions division of Melbourne-based Kiandra IT all together in February this year.

Nexon chief executive Barry Assaf said, “GCOMM is an innovative business with high customer and employee tenure.”

“This acquisition will strengthen our current capabilities and offering, from the network infrastructure and the automation they have built to their geographic footprint.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
gcomm nexon asia pacific services

Most Read Articles

Telstra launches Teams service internationally

Telstra launches Teams service internationally
Cisco ANZ CTO departs, launches own advisory

Cisco ANZ CTO departs, launches own advisory
Oracle names new ANZ leadership

Oracle names new ANZ leadership
Microsoft announces global layoffs as it enters new fiscal year

Microsoft announces global layoffs as it enters new fiscal year
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?