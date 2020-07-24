Nexon Asia Pacific acquires Gold Coast-based GCOMM

Sydney-headquartered Nexon Asia Pacific has acquired Gold Coast-based managed IT services provider GCOMM.

GCOMM offers telephony, security and cloud solutions over an enterprise-grade network through a direct and wholesale channel.

The acquisition bolsters Nexon’s footprint in Darwin, Perth and the Gold Coast via GCOMM’s network infrastructure, client base and engineering staff.

Nexon will also expand GCOMM’s wholesale partner program nationally, while also adding more offerings like SD-WAN and voice-enabled Microsoft 365 to its wholesale customers.

GCOMM chief executive Peter Thompson said, “We are excited to join forces with Nexon, a

company that shares our commitment to customers and employees.”

“Nexon brings strategic and operational depth to GCOMM and the opportunity to take customer engagement and possibilities to a new level.”

The acquisition is Nexon’s fourth for 2020, after buying Remagine Solutions, XCentral and the security solutions division of Melbourne-based Kiandra IT all together in February this year.

Nexon chief executive Barry Assaf said, “GCOMM is an innovative business with high customer and employee tenure.”

“This acquisition will strengthen our current capabilities and offering, from the network infrastructure and the automation they have built to their geographic footprint.”