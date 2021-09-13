Nexon Asia Pacific acquires Sydney comms solutions provider Veridian Solutions

Australian MSP Nexon Asia Pacific (Nexon) has acquired Sydney-based communications solutions specialist provider Veridian Solutions.

Nexon said in a statement that Veridian’s expertise with “complex, integrated environments” will build on its contact centre and unified communications offering.

The company also referred to Veridian’s tools for managing contact centre platforms for system configuration, advanced reporting, and integration supporting call recording, virtual hold, and workforce management.

“Veridian’s strong system integrator capabilities will strengthen our proposition, supporting our customer's end-to-end digital transformation initiatives,” said Nexon Asia Pacific chief executive Barry Assaf.

“Our services are continuously evolving to meet customer needs and to reduce the complexities our customers face with platform integration and adoption of digital technologies. Veridian Solutions strengthens our ability to deliver seamless experiences across the omnichannel with strong expertise in AI-driven capabilities, automation, workforce engagement management, and custom developed solutions.

“Veridian’s rich experience servicing some of Australia’s largest contact centre organisations, investment in innovation, dual-carrier partnerships, and 24/7 support model will expand Nexon’s unified communications and collaboration offering and capabilities. Also, their recent investment in a dedicated cyber security practice complements the rest of Nexon’s managed security services offering."

Nexon Asia Pacific has had some major contract wins over the last year, including with food services company IPC and wealth management fund Ord Minnett. It has also been named a finalist in the Modernising Infrastructure category of the 2021 CRN Impact Awards.

On the acquisition, Veridian Solutions general manager Jason Hewett said, “We are excited to unlock the full potential the two organisations offer by coming together. Our combined capabilities will provide both our customers and staff more value and opportunity across a suite of end-to-end managed services that we don't offer today."

“Together we will help our clients accelerate and secure transformation across any cloud, powering intelligent operations, optimisation, and conversations across their organisation” added Jason Hewett.

Nexon, itself majority-owned by investment firm EQT, also recently acquired national ServiceNow partner Computer Systems Australia (CSA) and Brisbane cybersecurity provider Equate Technologies.