Nexon Asia Pacific recruits new business solutions lead

Sydney headquartered MSP Nexon Asia Pacific has recruited Ryan Walker to lead its business solutions division.

Walker brings 15 years’ experience in the IT industry to role. Most recently he was Akuna Solutions’ director & general manager from October 2018, and prior to that worked for MicroChannel for more than eight years in various director roles.

As general manager of business solutions, Walker has been tasked with leading the business solutions team and developing its business management and operational solutions.

Nexon CEO Barry Assaf said the company is “in the midst of organisational growth” thanks to an influx of funds when global investment firm EQT bought a majority stake in Nexon in August 2019.

That funding allowed Nexon to go on a streak of acquisitions, which included buying Remagine Solutions, XCentral and Kiandra IT in February this year.

“For now, we are focused on building out value-based offering from security, cloud and managed services to support our customer priorities and deliver solutions that meet business outcomes,” said Assaf.

“Ryan is the right leader to help us evolve our business solutions practice. He understands the unique needs of our customers, has extensive capabilities in solution development, implementation methodologies across key verticals, and demonstrates ambition to grow our offering. We are excited to have him on-board.”

Walker started in his new role on 2 March.