Nexon Asia Pacific unveils three new acquisitions

Sydney MSP Nexon Asia Pacific has kicked off the new year with three new acquisitions thanks to an investment from private equity firm EQT Mid Market Asia last year.

The company acquired Sydney Microsoft partner Remagine Solutions, Sydney-based XCentral, and the technology services and security solutions divisions of Melbourne-based Kiandra IT.

The acquisitions are expected to boost Nexon’s cloud and managed IT practice, expand its Melbourne footprint, step up its security practice to the mid-market, and supplement its existing Microsoft Dynamics practice with new intellectual property.

“We’ve invested in these organisations to support our strategic goals, and provide customers with complementary solutions that meet their evolving needs. These investments will allow us to deliver even more specialised platforms and services to our customers across key market segments,” Nexon chief executive Barry Assaf said in the announcement.

“We are continuously looking at ways to geographically expand our managed services footprint in Australia and enhance customer experiences.”

In a separate announcement, Kiandra IT said the sale of its services and security divisions comes as it focuses more on its growing software development division, with managing director Cameron Brookes saying the transaction is a “win-win” for all parties.

“It’s an exciting time for Kiandra and becoming a fully-focused Software Development company will help us address the growing demand for low-code and other rapid development technologies, particularly in helping our clients modernise legacy applications and migrate their applications to the cloud,” Brookes said.

“While we’re sad to part with a foundational element of the business we started 24 years ago, this acquisition will provide additional growth opportunities for team members moving to Nexon and give our clients access to the broad range of IT services they offer.

“We congratulate Nexon as they to go from strength to strength, and we’re super excited about Kiandra’s new, more focused future.”

The acquisition of Remagine Solutions brings some new industry-specific IP to Nexon’s Dynamics 365 business, specifically a number of Microsoft add-ons designed for not-for-profit and healthcare clients.

“We are excited about the opportunities that Nexon’s scale presents us, and our customers,” Remagine managing director Gavin Leathem said.

“Not only will our clients get access to expertise and services that we can’t offer in house today, but we can also leverage Nexon’s reach to deliver our innovative solutions across a broader marketplace.”

The deal for XCentral meanwhile is expected to bolster Nexon’s cloud offering, bringing its experience in services like network services, collaboration, IT security, business continuity, device management and more to round up a comprehensive IT offering.

“After 15 years of growing a fantastic customer base and providing a service we’re really proud of, we’re incredibly excited to be able to take this to the next level by combining with Nexon’s breadth and depth of offerings,” XCentral managing director Angus Mansfield said.

“Barry and his team align with us so well not only culturally but also with what we think the market wants from a modern, end-to-end managed service provider.”