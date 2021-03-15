Nexon Asia Pacific wins multimillion dollar IT refresh with wealth management fund Ord Minnett

Managed services provider Nexon Asia Pacific has secured a multiyear deal with wealth management firm Ord Minnett to refresh its technology stack.

The company did not disclose specifics, but said the rollout was a multimillion-dollar deal to upgrade Ord Minnett’s network, SD-WAN, hosted infrastructure, unified communications, managed IT and hardware refresh, a managed modern workplace solution and a level one service desk.

The vendors involved were VeloCloud for SD-WAN, Cisco for networking, collaboration and hardware, and Microsoft for software.

“Nexon is proud to be working with Ord Minnett to deliver a comprehensive technology solution that touches all of our managed services offerings. Through the strength of our partnership and team expertise, we have combined our joint capabilities to deliver an end-to-end solution that provides their business with a real competitive edge,” Nexon chief executive Barry Assaf said.

“The strategic planning and change management practices put in place by Nexon to ensure the successful outcome for this complex project has been remarkable. Our team has set the foundation for their entire IT environment to ensure Ord Minnett is extremely scalable, with the right technology in place to suit current operations and the company’s future vision and strategy.”

Nexon said the agreement expanded its footprint in the financial services sector and demonstrated its extensive service offering.

Ord Minnett is a privately-owned wealth management firm with more than $35 billion in funds under advice. Some of its services include full-service stockbroking, financial planning, fixed interest products, market-leading platforms and reporting, superannuation, retirement and estate planning.

The company was recently acquired by wealth management firm E.L&C Baillieu, which had prompted the IT refresh in its bid to scale for future growth.

Ord Minnett sought a new solution that would transition the company’s entire technology stack with no disruption.

Ord Minnett chief operating officer Philip Chu said Nexon’s transition ran “very smoothly” and without issue.

“We knew the IT transition would be a big task, especially with how vital it was for this to take place without any downtime whatsoever. Any single moment without our team having full access to the phones, our clients and the market, we have no business,” Chu said.

“We chose Nexon because we wanted a transitional approach that would be done with care by a company that not only gets what we do, but a team that we could trust to handle any situation that arises.”

Nexon said both companies each had a significant contribution with more than a dozen team members dedicated to the transition during an 8-month period, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nexon has active relationships with Microsoft, Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, NetApp, Poly, Palo-Alto Networks, Veeam, Genesys, Lifesize, Riverbed and Velocloud, amongst others.