Next Telecom partners with ipSCAPE to enhance its cloud communications capabilities

Comms Group’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) telco division, Next Telecom, has partnered with Australian cloud contact centre as a service (CCaaS) technology provider ipSCAPE.

The partnership aims to strengthen Next Telecom's position in the Australian SME and corporate mid-market sectors by enhancing its capabilities in cloud communications.

The cloud-native ipSCAPE platform has a range of features which deliver personalised and scalable customer experiences.

ipSCAPE also enables customer service and sales teams to have multichannel interactions with customers to build loyalty and improve satisfaction.

The technology provider has significant experience in the SME and mid-market sector, driving the customer communications of companies across sectors including financial services, utilities, and retail.

As well as its contact centre capabilities, ipSCAPE also provides features such as business intelligence, advanced analytics, and AI to drive innovation in cloud communications.

“We are excited to be able to expand our customer experience offering with ipSCAPE’s Contact Centre as a Services (CCaaS) platform,” Next Telecom chief executive Gavin Roache said.

Our suite of telecommunications services and our local customer service and support combined with ipSCAPE's service offering, makes us confident that we will deliver unparalleled client engagement and bring even more value to our customers.”

ipSCAPE chief executive Fiona Boyd also commented on the partnership.

"We are thrilled to partner with Next Telecom, who share our commitment to providing customers with the tools and hands-on support they need to create incredible customer moments,” Boyd said.

“This partnership will enable us to expand our reach and further cement our position as a leading provider of cloud contact centre solutions to organisations across Australia and beyond,” she added.