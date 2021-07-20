NextDC adds Google Cloud for Victoria

By on
NextDC adds Google Cloud for Victoria
NEXTDC M2 Melbourne

NextDC Limited has added access to Google Cloud through its M2 Melbourne data centre with two interconnect access points.

This builds on the company’s Google Cloud connection points recently added to its B2 Brisbane data centre.

The company said in a statement that this will further enable hybrid cloud for government and enterprise organisations as local access to Google Cloud removes the need for organisations to haul their workloads back to Sydney via intercapital or internet-based connections. 

This will reduce latency and connectivity costs, and improve performance for these organisations, the company said.

NextDC chief executive Craig Scroggie said, “The addition of these two new Google Cloud Interconnect services offers enterprise and government organisations greater depth and diversity when optimising their Hybrid and Multi-Cloud strategies. In addition to providing an increased level of security and reliability, these new Google Interconnect locations will vastly expand Australia’s access to one of the world’s fastest growing cloud platforms.”

Customers can choose between Google Cloud’s Dedicated Interconnect accessed via a Cross Connect, or Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect solution, accessed via NextDC’s AXON interconnection platform.

“Cloud is the digital foundation for our customers’ transformation strategies, and as the most valuable resource in business, data forms the building blocks of new world technology and modern digital businesses,” Scroggie added.

“As such, the reliability, proximity and accessibility of data and digital infrastructure is essential. The important role NextDC plays for our customers is ensuring they are securely and directly interconnected to the IT services and critical digital infrastructure that drive their growth and innovation strategies.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud data centre google nextdc

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit

Most Read Articles

Forum Group goes on the block

Forum Group goes on the block
Oracle Australia names new cloud transformation boss

Oracle Australia names new cloud transformation boss
HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor

HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor
Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'

Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?