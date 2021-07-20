NextDC adds Google Cloud for Victoria

NextDC Limited has added access to Google Cloud through its M2 Melbourne data centre with two interconnect access points.

This builds on the company’s Google Cloud connection points recently added to its B2 Brisbane data centre.

The company said in a statement that this will further enable hybrid cloud for government and enterprise organisations as local access to Google Cloud removes the need for organisations to haul their workloads back to Sydney via intercapital or internet-based connections.

This will reduce latency and connectivity costs, and improve performance for these organisations, the company said.

NextDC chief executive Craig Scroggie said, “The addition of these two new Google Cloud Interconnect services offers enterprise and government organisations greater depth and diversity when optimising their Hybrid and Multi-Cloud strategies. In addition to providing an increased level of security and reliability, these new Google Interconnect locations will vastly expand Australia’s access to one of the world’s fastest growing cloud platforms.”

Customers can choose between Google Cloud’s Dedicated Interconnect accessed via a Cross Connect, or Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect solution, accessed via NextDC’s AXON interconnection platform.

“Cloud is the digital foundation for our customers’ transformation strategies, and as the most valuable resource in business, data forms the building blocks of new world technology and modern digital businesses,” Scroggie added.

“As such, the reliability, proximity and accessibility of data and digital infrastructure is essential. The important role NextDC plays for our customers is ensuring they are securely and directly interconnected to the IT services and critical digital infrastructure that drive their growth and innovation strategies.”